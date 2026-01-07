LeBron James Says Playing In Back-To-Backs Now 'TBD' At 41 Years Old

Play video content Spectrum SportsNet

LeBron James is admitting he's at the point in his life where working two days in a row will be a rare occurrence ... telling reporters on Tuesday his status for back-to-back games is officially "TBD" moving forward.

After scoring 30 points and earning eight rebounds and eight assists in the Purple and Gold's 111-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the King got pretty animated when asked about the quick turnaround and suiting up for L.A.'s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

"Every back-to-back for the rest of the season is [to be determined]," LeBron said. "I am 41. I got the most minutes in NBA history. Bank it right now."

LBJ's punched the clock quite a bit over the past 23 seasons ... and passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2024 to earn the top spot in NBA minutes. He now has more than 70,000 over the course of his career.

When reporters replied he didn't look his age against the Pels ... James shared his birth certificate stats from memory.

Lebron catches the lob from luka cinema pic.twitter.com/zPmXvjZFjj — 𝗠𝗔𝗟 (@MindOfBron) January 7, 2026 @MindOfBron

"Look at my birth certificate -- December 30, 1984, 4:39 PM. That's when I was born ... when I came out, I slapped the doctor on the ass."