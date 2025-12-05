N3on Hosting Telegram Drop W/ Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, UFC Stars

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's a kickass card, but UFC 323 may not be the biggest event featuring combat stars this weekend ... 'cause big-time streamer N3on is linking up with Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, and a gang of other badass fighters for Telegram's Gift Drop!

"A bunch of fighters are going to be a part of [the drop]," N3on told Babcock, announcing the big collab with Telegram. "I've streamed with a bunch of people, but like you said, these are real stars coming in."

And he ain't lyin'.

In addition to Bones and Poatan, we're told Israel Adesanya, Charles Oliveira, Merab Dvalishvili, Alexandre Pantoja, Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski, and "Suga" Sean O’Malley are expected to hop on the stream, where fans will have a chance to cop a bunch of cool UFC-themed digital swag.

Merab and Pantoja are both fighting Saturday night, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be hopping on the stream virtually.

"I'm trying to get everything in person," N3on said ... "We're trying to get all the fighters in person."

It's not the first time Telegram has auctioned off MMA-related merch. Just last month, fans had a chance to bid on 29,000 Khabib Nurmagomedov "Papakha" hats ... which sold for about $4.5 million!

Bringing in N3on makes sense. The streamer is a huge MMA/UFC fan.

In fact, N3on recently hit the mats with Nate Diaz, a former rival, turned friend.

"Dude's a legend. I was a little nervous going in because I didn't know if like these people were still mad at me or whatever. It was a really loving and cool environment," the streamer said of his training sesh with Diaz and his buddies.

He's clearly got top-notch training, and with influencer boxing turning into such a lucrative business, we asked N3on if he'd thought about taking a scrap himself.

"There was a point in my life where I was like, 'Yeah, bro, I wanna do this, I'm gonna beat anyone that comes my way.' But I just don't think it's in me," he said.

"Even Nate said it, I said, 'Can I be a boxer?' He said, 'Bro, you don't have it in you.' I was like 'Damn, you're right.' I'm not built for it. I'm just gonna stay on the sidelines. I'm gonna stream with the people who are good at it."

You won't have to wait long for said streams ... which will go down Sunday from a currently undisclosed location and time, starring N3on and some of the best UFC fighters in the world!