Alex Pereira Says Jake Paul Boxing Match Would Be 'Challenging'

Play video content TMZSports.com

No frontin' here from Alex Pereira.

The UFC champion openly admits Jake Paul would be a challenging fight in a boxing ring, before adding it's all pointless talk ... 'cause the MMA superstar is under contract with Dana White's organization!

TMZ Sports was at Monster Energy's launch party for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" on the Intrepid aircraft carrier in NYC when we ran into Chama ... and asked about his back-and-forth with The Problem Child, who has since officially signed on to fight Anthony Joshua.

"I have a contract with the UFC, and he knows it. He knows I can't go and fight. I think he's talking a lot more to promote himself than anything else. [Jake] knows it's not possible," Pereira told us through his translator.

Contract limitations aside, what's the light heavyweight champ think of the hypothetical fight?

"He's been having some good fights. He's training. He's fighting good athletes. It'd be a good fight," Pereira said.

"I think it'd be a challenge for both of us. I do really well in boxing sparring. I have one pro boxing fight, so I think that when you do things that you enjoy doing, you do them well, so that's how I feel about boxing for myself."

We'll put a pin in that for now, 'cause it isn't happening anytime soon. We asked Alex about a more realistic opp -- Jon Jones, a fight both men want.

"We've made it clear what I want, what [Jones] wants. Now it's just up to the organization."

Dana has stated he isn't looking at Jon for the White House card in June, but Pereira and Jones could be on the table for another event in 2026.