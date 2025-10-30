Mark Zuckerberg Trains With UFC Champ Alex Pereira

U-F-See Me Mix It Up With A Champ!!!

A brutal knee injury clearly hasn't derailed Mark Zuckerberg's MMA career ... 'cause the Meta honcho was just seen mixing it up on the mats with none other than UFC champ Alex Pereira!

Check out some vids the light heavyweight strap holder posted on his Instagram page on Thursday ... he and Zuck really got after one another in an intense training session.

The guys poured sweat during grappling drills, and Zuckerberg even threw hands at the star fighter in stand-up work.

Pereira posed for a pic with Zuck afterward ... and captioned the clips on his IG by noting it was his first training sesh since he beat Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 on Oct. 4.

At least one UFC fighter was impressed with what he saw from the Facebook founder ... as Alexandre Pantoja dropped by the comment section to write, "Zuck is Savage."

It's, of course, hardly the first time Zuckerberg's looked good in MMA ... just over two years ago, he flashed some abs amid a workout with Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski.

But, it is one of the first times we've seen Zuck spar since he tore up his knee -- and, clearly, he's back at 100 percent.