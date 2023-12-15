Mark Zuckerberg ACL Rehab 'Going Well,' Plans To Return To Fighting In 9 Months

Mark Zuckerberg's torn ACL won't derail his MMA career ... the Meta founder just revealed he's got plans to continue fighting once his knee heals up.

The 39-year-old provided an update on his recovery on his Instagram on Friday -- just about six weeks after he went under the knife to fix his busted-up knee -- and he said everything is "going well so far."

He then added that he's got about nine months to get healthy enough to step back into an Octagon and resume his fighting dreams.

"I can already walk and bike," he said. "Working towards running for the next couple of months. Then full leg strength."

He added, "Taking the time to do this well and come back stronger."

Zuckerberg, of course, has taken his MMA career very seriously over the last few months -- winning gold and silver in a Jiu-Jitsu tournament earlier this year ... while also famously challenging Elon Musk to a scrap.

Zuck has trained with UFC stars Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski to get pointers on how to get better in the cage as well.