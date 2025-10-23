Jon Jones Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Brother Arthur ... 'Rest Easy, Big Bro'

Jon Jones is breaking his silence on the tragic and sudden death of his oldest brother, Arthur Jones ... sharing a moving post on social media where the MMA great shares his raw feelings on the former NFL player's passing.

"Arthur was not just a Super Bowl champion but a father, spouse, son, brother, everyone’s best friend, a gentle giant whose kindness and generosity knew no bounds," Jon wrote.

The future UFC Hall of Famer spoke about Arthur's "love of outdoors," from fishing to duck hunting and riding four-wheelers with his fam ... with Jon saying AJ "brought pure joy, warmth and laughter to every moment spent around him."

“His legacy inspires me every day. Our dad Arthur Jones Jr, me, Chandler, Arthur Jones IV, and the rest of the family are committed to moving forward striving to be the best versions of ourselves, just as he would have wanted.”

Arthur, born in 1986, passed away on October 3, 2025 at just 39 years old ... after apparently suffering some sort of cardiac medical emergency.

Jones, who played seven seasons in the NFL, including four for the Baltimore Ravens (he won a Super Bowl in 2013), racked up 173 tackles, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles over the course of his career.