Jon Jones Leaving The Scene Of Accident Case Officially Dismissed

Jon Jones is officially in the clear in his leaving the scene of an accident case ... prosecutors have dismissed all charges against the UFC superstar.

Court documents TMZ Sports has obtained show New Mexico officials dropped the matter after they found "reason to believe [Jones'] alibi defense is credible."

Jones, as you know, was hit with two charges -- one count of leaving the scene of an accident, and one count of use of telephone to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend -- after he allegedly bolted from the scene of a wreck on Feb. 21 in Albuquerque.

Cops wrote in court docs that while they were investigating a traffic accident, they discovered a woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle who had been "exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down." During questioning, she allegedly told officers Jones was the driver of the car, but left on foot.

Jones' lawyer, Christopher A. Dodd of Fayerberg Dodd, LLC, said on Tuesday following N.M. prosecutors' decision that "from the very beginning, we explained that a woman made a false allegation against Jon in an effort to avoid being arrested for DWI, and unfortunately, the police accepted that claim without properly weighing the facts."

"Once the relevant documents were finally disclosed by the police department, Jon's cell phone records made it undeniably clear that he was nowhere near the scene of the crash. We are grateful that the district attorney’s office took the time to conduct a full and fair review of this case, which ultimately confirmed Jon's innocence."

