Jon Jones Allegedly Threatened Cop While Drunk ... Police Video Shows

Play video content

The February traffic stop that led to the criminal charge against Jon Jones this month was captured on police video ... and in the footage, you can hear a person who sounds like the UFC legend seemingly making threats to at least one officer while wasted.

It all happened on Feb. 21 in New Mexico ... as the Albuquerque Police Department was questioning a woman about a car crash.

In the video, the unidentified female -- who appeared to be pantsless and intoxicated in the passenger seat of a wrecked car -- is seen telling authorities Jones drove the vehicle ... but took off after the accident.

The vid shows that at one point she called a man, handed off the phone to the officer, and said it was Jones on the other line.

Someone who sounds an awful lot like Jones then got on the phone and had a chat with the cop while appearing to be very inebriated. He rambled on and on, and at times, seemed to make threats toward the cop.

"My brothers, they kill people for way less," the man stated.

The officer then called for backup, and when it arrived, they had a conversation about the call.

"I got threatened over the phone," the cop said.

The police then called back the man and had a further conversation.

Detectives investigated the matter for several weeks -- and on June 17, Jones was hit with a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Jones' attorney, Christopher Dodd, went on to blast authorities over the probe in a statement to TMZ Sports on Sunday night.

"Jon was not driving that night; he wasn't in the car," Dodd said. "It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it. Based on the criminal complaint, it looks like they went so far as to seek a warrant for Jon's cell phone records while conducting a misdemeanor traffic investigation. I have never heard of such a thing."

"It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case," he continued. "The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed."