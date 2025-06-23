Jon Jones' Attorney Slams Cops For Bogus Charge In DWI Case

Jon Jones' attorney is livid with authorities in New Mexico for levying a charge against his client this month ... saying in a statement to TMZ Sports the case is "strange and unwarranted."

Court records show the UFC legend was hit last week with one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident, and on Sunday night, attorney Christopher Dodd eviscerated the Albuquerque Police Department over the filing.

"As Jon's lawyer," Dodd told us, "I am stunned by the Albuquerque Police Department's decision to charge him in this new case. In the thousands of cases I have handled in my career, I have never seen a case as strange and unwarranted as this one."

A criminal complaint, obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, stated the charge stemmed from an incident that took place in February.

Cops wrote in the docs that while investigating a traffic crash, they discovered a woman in the passenger seat of a car who had been "exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down." During questioning, she allegedly told officers Jones was the driver of the car, but left on foot following the accident.

An ensuing investigation led to the filing of the charge against Jones on June 17.

"Jon was not driving that night; he wasn't in the car," Dodd said. "It appears that an intoxicated woman used a false allegation against Jon to avoid being arrested for DWI, and the police fell for it. Based on the criminal complaint, it looks like they went so far as to seek a warrant for Jon's cell phone records while conducting a misdemeanor traffic investigation. I have never heard of such a thing."

"It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case," he continued. "The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed."