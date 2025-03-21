Jon Jones Inks Deal For Dirty Boxing Championship, Co-Owner Of Promotion

Add Dirty Boxing Championship boss to Jon Jones' impeccable combat sports resume ... the MMA G.O.A.T. just signed a deal making him co-owner of the DBX promotion, TMZ Sports has learned!

"I was hooked from the first show. I believe this is going to be a powerhouse of combat sports. I'm proud to sign my name next to it," Jones, 37, said of the partnership.

Dirty Boxing was founded last year by a group that included "Platinum" Mike Perry and Abe and Malki Kawa, Jon's longtime managers, so the move makes sense for Jones.

The timing is also perfect ... the promotion's first official event, DBX 1, goes down Saturday night in Miami The card features a couple of legends ... Yoel Romero is fighting Ras Hylton, and Andrei Arlovski's scrapping with Terrance Hodges, as part of a slate of fights.

We're told Jon is expected to be in the building for the fights ... along with other stars like Paige VanZant and Nicky Jam.

Play video content Dirty Boxing Championship