Jon Jones Taking On U.S. Healthcare Industry In New Super Bowl Ad

Turns out Jon Jones' next bout isn't against Alex Pereira OR Tom Aspinall ... the UFC heavyweight champ is picking a fight against a far more powerful entity -- the American healthcare system!

TMZ Sports has an early look at a Super Bowl commercial starring Bones -- slated to run during Sunday's Chiefs vs. Eagles game -- where he takes aim at the industry.

"Thanks for joining me today. This next fight for me is a personal one, but it's not just for me. It's for every American who's ever been bullied, robbed, or deceived. It's arguably the most important fight of my career. My next opponent will be the American healthcare system," Jones says in the commercial.

"I'll be joining power to the patients that take on hospitals, PBMs, and insurance companies that refuse to show us their prices so that they can overcharge us while raking in enormous profits."

Jon continues ... "We should know that an MRI could cost $600 or $6,000 so that we can avoid overpaying. In America, we shouldn't have to advocate for honesty and accountability in health care, but here we are. It's time we all fight for real prices and transparency in healthcare. God bless America and Power to the Patients."

Our sources tell us Jones ultimately hopes to work on the issue with President Donald Trump -- the two have a warm relationship.

Until then, the MMA legend is ready to get to work.

“I am proud to be joining Power to the Patients to take on hospitals and insurance companies that refuse to show their prices,” Jones tells us.