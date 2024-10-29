Jon Jones Agrees To Anger Management Classes in Assault Case

UFC superstar Jon Jones just caught a break in his drug test-gone-wrong case ... agreeing to attend anger management classes to resolve his charges.

Officials announced the deal prior to the bench trial that was slated to begin in New Mexico on Tuesday ... which will dismiss the two charges stemming from the incident if Jones completes four hours of treatment and keeps his nose clean for 90 days.

Jones initially pleaded not guilty to assault (petty misdemeanor) and interference with the communication (misdemeanor) in July ... and, at the time, he accused a tester of being unprofessional and catching him by surprise during the visit to his Albuquerque home.

As we previously reported, a Drug-Free Sports International employee showed up at Jones' residence for a test back in April ... and filed a police report after claiming the champ threatened her.

Jones released a statement on Tuesday's development ... saying he's excited to put the whole issue behind him so he can get back to his day job.

"I would like to extend my thanks to the justice system for reaching a prompt resolution in this matter, which affirms my innocence and enables me to maintain my focus on the upcoming fight," Jones said.

"I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to defend my heavyweight title on November 16th at Madison Square Garden."