Jon Jones Says President Trump Personally Invited Him To Inauguration

Dana White and Joe Rogan won't be the only UFC representatives at the presidential inauguration on Monday ... Jon Jones will also be in attendance after receiving a personal invite from Donald Trump!

"Donald and Dana White have become pretty good friends, and it's a really cool time to be in the UFC, being American, being a champion, getting an invite from the president. It's quite a big deal," the UFC heavyweight title holder said after touching down in the D.C. area.

To anyone who criticizes his attendance at the historic event, Bones says this:

"At the end of the day, you know, despite what political party you're in, I'm American, and I was personally invited by our president."

Just a few months ago it was Trump going to a Jones event ... when 45/47 pulled up to Madison Square Garden for JJ's fight vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

After dispatching with Miocic in the third round, Jones did the iconic Trump dance in the middle of the Octagon as DT watched, very amused!

Jon also gave Donald his heavyweight championship belt.

So, did he expect the invite?