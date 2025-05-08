Jon Jones Enters 100 Men Vs. Gorilla Debate, Put Me on Front Line!

... But What Did It Do?!?

Jon Jones is at the top of everyone's list of 100 dudes who could join forces to take down a gorilla ... so what's his take on the whole debate??

Pray for the gorilla.

TMZ Sports caught up with the UFC superstar at LAX this week ... and we had to ask with so many social media users throwing his name around, how does he feel he'd fare against a silverback??

Bones breaks it all down ... saying unlike his historic career in the Octagon, there's no way he'd be able to whoop ass in one-on-one combat -- but having support from 99 other tough men is a different story.

"I want you to think about the intelligence of the human being," he said. "We conquered the planet, so the animals on it shouldn't be a problem to us."

Despite being one of the greatest MMA fighters, the 37-year-old needs help ... and he knows who he'd call.

"I think you get a bunch of guys from the NFL roster, bunch of the heavier guys from the UFC roster, and we have that thing down in no time," Jones said.

Most normal people would opt to be in the last wave against the Gorilla ... giving them the best chance to make it out alive -- not Jones, though, as he wants to lead the pack into battle!!

But there's a bigger question on Jones' mind -- what the hell did this gorilla do to deserve a beatdown??