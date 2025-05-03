Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Top Primatologist Explains Why 100 Men vs 1 Gorilla Fight Wouldn't Happen

Primatologist Michael Stern Gorillas Aren't Hanging Around to Fight 100 People ... As Ridiculous As Unicorn v Pterodactyl!!!

Published
050125_michael_stern_kal
THEY'RE POWERFUL!!! BUT...
TMZ.com

A top primatologist is trying to bring some reason into the hundred men vs one gorilla debate ... explaining the main reason why a fight like this wouldn't go down -- and arguing this paints these beautiful creatures in a bad light.

We spoke with Michael Stern -- the former Curator of Primates at the Philadelphia Zoo with years of experience studying gorillas both in captivity and in the wild in Uganda -- and, he tells us the main reason this debate is so silly is because one gorilla would look around, see it was outnumbered and take off.

rick-ross-kal-04-28-2025
WE GOT THIS, FELLAS
TMZ.com

Stern says this is the equivalent of asking if a unicorn could take down a dinosaur -- or if a shark with a laser beam could blow up a submarine!

042925_chris_pontius_kal
I HAVE EXPERIENCE!!!
TMZ.com

The gorilla would realize it was in a bad spot, and likely sprint through the nearest line of men ... knocking one or two aside while trying to make a run for it -- no war for the planet of the apes here. Sorry, Chris Pontius -- looks like you're wrong on this one.

Michael explains the reason people are so into this debate is because of the sheer speed and strength of gorillas -- and, he admits they're super strong creatures ... but, they're more gentle giants than fierce soldiers, and all this talk is really damaging to their rep.

For a primate that might actually do some damage to a group of men, Michael says look no further than the chimpanzee ... several of which have attacked humans in the past.

050125_michael_stern_nnf_kal
SAVING THE RAINFORESTS
TMZ.com

Michael also talked to us about the New Nature Foundation -- an organization he's part of that is looking to stop deforestation in Africa through a variety of new technologies -- in case people actually want to help primates instead of arguing about their fighting acumen. Take a listen and check out their website for more info.

So, sounds like the 100 humans are going to win this brawl ... but purely due to a forfeit -- 'cause that poor gorilla's just trying to live its life!

