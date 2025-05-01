China Issues Bats*** Theory on COVID-19, Virus Originated In U.S.

China seems delusional on the issue of COVID-19 all these years later ... ‘cause it says the deadly virus originated in the United States instead of China's Wuhan lab.

Chinese officials penned a paper pointing an accusatory finger at the U.S. for facilitating the spread of COVID -- an infectious respiratory disease that quickly passes from person to person.

In the essay, the officials wrote ... “The U.S. should cease from shifting blame and evading responsibility, stop finding external excuses for its internal malaise, and genuinely reflect on and overhaul its public health policies.”

Adding insult to injury, they added, “The U.S. cannot continue to turn a deaf ear to the numerous questions over its conduct."

The absurd statement comes on the heels of the White House changing its COVID.gov website in early April to reflect the “true origins” of the virus, which points to a leak from a lab in Wuhan, China -- the most accepted theory.

The site also provides evidence that the disease was not present in nature, contradicting original reports COVID came from animals in China, like bats.

As you may know, the COVID pandemic started in March 2020 and officially ended in May 2023 per the World Health Organization, which estimates that 1.2 million people have died from the disease in the U.S.