Jon Jones Leaving The Scene Of Accident Charge Dismissed

Big win in court this week for Jon Jones ... the UFC star's leaving the scene of an accident charge was dismissed.

Records, obtained by TMZ Sports, show New Mexico prosecutors on Wednesday dropped the misdemeanor count Jones had been facing stemming from a February car crash.

It's unclear why the matter was dismissed ... we've reached out to Bernalillo County officials for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

Jones was first hit with the charge in June, after law enforcement alleged he bolted from the scene of a wreck on Feb. 21 in Albuquerque.

Cops wrote in court docs that while they were investigating a traffic accident, they discovered a woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle who had been "exhibiting signs of significant intoxication and lacking clothing from the waist down." During questioning, she allegedly told officers Jones was the driver of the car, but left on foot.

Police video from the scene showed a man sounding like Jones rambling on and on during a phone call with officers. At times during the chat, the guy appeared to make threats toward at least one cop.

Jones' attorney, Christopher Dodd, called BS on the whole matter shortly after it was filed ... saying in a statement to us, "In the thousands of cases I have handled in my career, I have never seen a case as strange and unwarranted as this one."

"It is truly unbelievable that the police would waste this amount of resources on such a case," Dodd said. "The only thing I can think of is that the police were targeting Jon for improper purposes. We will get to the bottom of it and make sure that this baseless case is dismissed."