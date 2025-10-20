Umar Nurmagomedov Aiming To Show 'How Nurmagomedovs Come Back' At UFC 321

Fans Will 'See How Nurmagomedovs Come Back!!!'

Umar Nurmagomedov -- Khabib's cousin -- tells TMZ Sports those who tune to UFC 321 next weekend are going to see exactly "how Nurmagomedovs come back" from adversity.

The 29-year-old is slated to fight Mario Bautista on the loaded card ... and while he recorded his first-ever loss the last time he was in an Octagon (vs. Merab Dvalishvili in January), he's still as confident as ever.

In fact, he told us fans will see exactly how those with his famous last name return from setbacks once he steps foot in Abu Dhabi for the big Oct. 25 tilt.

Umar, though, said he's expecting a good matchup from Bautista -- who he called a "tough opponent."

Umar added that even though a bounceback is the goal, he's not feeling "any pressure from fans or something else."

"I just have to go there and show a good fight and nice performance," Umar told us.

Umar said he'd eventually like a rematch with Dvalishvili ... explaining that becoming the UFC's bantamweight champ is at the top of his bucket list.