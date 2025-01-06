Dana White Joins Meta Board Of Directors, Mark Zuckerberg 'Excited'

Dana White can add another title to his resume -- the UFC honcho is joining Mark Zuckerberg on the Meta Board of Directors!!

White announced the news on Monday ... saying being on boards has never been his cup of tea, that is until Zuck came calling.

The 55-year-old explained his love for social media, artificial intelligence and the importance it has on the future is what drew him to this opportunity ... and he's stoked to get to work.

"There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level," White said.

Zuck also chimed in on the addition ... saying he's equally as excited to bring White -- as well as John Elkann and Charlie Songhurst -- into the family.

"We have massive opportunities ahead in AI, wearables, and the future of social media, and our board will help us achieve our vision."

As for why he wanted White, Zuck explained he's proven how he can take brands to the next level -- just like he did with UFC.

"I've admired him as an entrepreneur and his ability to build such a beloved brand."