Tom Aspinall 'Couldn't Care Less' If Jon Jones Watches UFC 321 Fight Vs. Gane

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jon Jones may tune in to UFC 321 for the hugely consequential heavyweight fight, but Tom Aspinall ain't at all concerned with Bones' Saturday night plans ... telling TMZ Sports he doesn't give a s*** about the UFC legend!

We talked to the 32-year-old heavyweight champ before his highly anticipated main event fight against 35-year-old Ciryl Gane ... where we talked about everything from his top-ranked opp, to his rival, Jon.

"I couldn't care less [if Jon Jones' wateches], to be honest," Tom told us. "Honestly, he's the last person on my mind this week."

Of course, scores of fans desperately wanted Aspinall and Jones to fight, but it never happened ... and with Jon relinquishing his belt and briefly retiring before revealing his intent to return, it seems highly unlikely the men ever share an Octagon.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for the man we know he will fight, number one ranked contender, Gane, 13-2 as a pro and incredibly athletic for a big man, we asked Aspinall about the matchup.

"The fight with me and Cyril has definitely been simmering for a number of years since we both first got in the UFC," Tom said, referencing the idea they were always destined to meet in the cage.

"I think it's happened at the right time, to be honest. I think if we would have fought each other when we were unranked or lower down the rankings, it obviously would not have been such a big fight as it is now. Now we're fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title, which is great."

He continued ... "I'm very happy about it. Happy with the opponent. Happy with the location. Happy with the training camp. We just got to fight now!"

If the Lancashire, England-born fighter emerges victorious (Tom's the solid favorite), there are a couple of potentially big scraps on the table ... including a date with Alex Pereira, who has expressed interest in moving up from light heavyweight.

Is it a fight Aspinall's into? Check out the clip.

Play video content TMZSports.com

We also spoke with Ciryl, who explains why the third time around on his quest for UFC gold, will be different than the first two.