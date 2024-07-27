Curtis Blaydes Says Tom Aspinall Is True UFC Heavyweight Champ, Not Jon Jones

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jon Jones is the official UFC heavyweight champion ... but not in the eyes of Curtis Blaydes -- who tells TMZ Sports he views interim champ Tom Aspinall as the real title holder.

We caught up with "Razor" as he prepares to square off with Aspinall for the second time in his career later Saturday at UFC 304 ... and he said there's not much doubt in his mind, he's going up against the real No. 1 in Dana White's heavyweight division.

"I view it as Aspinall [and not Jon Jones]," Blaydes said when asked who's the real heavyweight champion. "I do. I think Aspinall had to beat a harder opponent in order to get the belt. Ciryl Gane is a very skilled heavyweight, but he has an obvious hole in his game, the wrestling. He doesn't have any of it. Jon, smartly, went after that hole. Easy W."

Blaydes said even if Jones fights Stipe Miocic ... he wouldn't change his mind -- 'cause he believes Jones wouldn't fight him or Aspinall.

"I think he's either gonna retire or he goes after Alex Pereira," Blaydes said. "Just cause I know that's a money fight. I get it, get your money."

So what does the interim champ himself have to say? Well, we asked him about Curtis' remarks ... and while he wouldn't go as far as to say he's the real champ -- Tom believes this matchup is between the two best heavyweights.

"For me, personally," Aspinall said, "we're deciding who the best heavyweight is in the world right now. So away from the interim champ, the undisputed champ, whatever, let's not make any mistake about it, me and Curtis are the two best guys in the world right now and we're gonna find out who No. 1 is."

So, if after Saturday, Aspinall is still the champ ... could a matchup with the current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira be next?

Aspinall said he would be down.