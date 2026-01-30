College Football Legend Lou Holtz In Hospice Care, Reports

One of college football’s most iconic voices may be facing his toughest battle yet: Lou Holtz is reportedly in hospice care.

Holtz, 89, is one of the most accomplished coaches the game has seen ... forever tied to Notre Dame’s classic 1988 national championship.

The kind words for coach have flooded social media following the reports.

"Oh at some point I think we all knew we’d be lucky to hold on to Lou and legends like him much longer," announcer Tim Brando posted on X Thursday night. "So many we've looked up to and many I had the honor and privilege of not only covering but working alongside eventually head to their next life of eternal glory. My thoughts are with his family, especially my dear friend (Skip Holtz) his wife Jen and their extended family. His beloved wife Beth awaits. Coach Holtz has always been a National Treasure."

Holtz also served as head coach at South Carolina, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota and William & Mary over a career that spanned decades -- and even had a brief stint in the NFL with the New York Jets.

He wrapped up his college coaching career with an impressive 249-132-7 record ... though his Jets tenure ended at 3-10.

Holtz’s résumé is loaded with hardware … he won the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award, the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award and was named Sporting News College Football Coach of the Year twice. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008 -- cementing his legacy among the game's all-time greats.

After leaving coaching, Holtz remained a prominent voice in the sport as a college football analyst with ESPN from 2004-15 ... becoming a familiar, passionate presence on TV.

In 2020, Holtz's impact reached beyond football when Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his influence on sports and American culture.