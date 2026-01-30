Fake Kendall Jenner, Joe Burrow Instagram Stories Send Fans Into A Frenzy

Kendall Jenner said in her Super Bowl ad she was ready to test her luck with football players ... but take a deep breath, Cincinnati Bengals fans -- Joe Burrow is still safe from the "Kardashian Curse."

Two doctored images popped ups on social media late Thursday night ... making it look like the model and NFL quarterback posted each other on their Instagram accounts around the same time before hitting the "delete" button.

The fake Kendall post shared a pic of Burrow rocking a green hat ... the same shot he posted himself earlier in the day. The bogus Burrow image showed Kendall sitting at a table and covering her face with a wine glass.

For what it's worth, that Kendall shot is at least five years old ... but if ya needed further proof this is all B.S., we checked with several sources who confirmed these Instagram Stories were not real.

Also, take a second to think -- how likely is it for fans to capture both Stories exactly ONE second after they were posted ... with no one else getting it at like, two or three seconds.

The tin-foil hats were secured firmly on noggins over the past few days -- with some folks thinking Jenner's wardrobe choice for "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon was a nod to Burrow's team ... ignoring the fact its a popular Chanel dress.

Some thought it might've been an addition to the rollout for the Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl ad ... but it's simply not the case, considering the two sides never actually published the shots.

Burrow has been super secretive about his personal life ... but he was most recently tied to model Olivia Ponton. Jenner sparked rumors of a reunion with Devin Booker after the two had a playful back-and-forth on social media on Thursday.