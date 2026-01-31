Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rob Gronkowski Says Bill Belichick 'Got Screwed' By Hall of Fame Voters

By TMZ Staff
Published
"HE GOT SCREWED!!!"
"HE GOT SCREWED!!!"

That's Rob Gronkowski weighing in on his former head coach, Bill Belichick, missing out on first-ballot Hall of Famer honors.

We caught up with the former Patriots superstar outside of NBC in New York City this week ... and asked how he felt about the the biggest football story of the week.

rob gronkowski and bill belichick
His reaction was exactly what you'd expect.

"Aww, he should be 100% Pro Football Hall of Fame first ballot," Gronk said. "He got screwed! He got screwed!

bill-belichick-sub-getty-2
Of course, there are plenty of former and current NFL stars who agree ... including Patrick Mahomes, who said, "Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible."

Former NFL coach Bruce Arians also chimed in ... telling us it was "terrible" that Belichick didn't make it on the first try -- suggesting jealousy played a role in the decision.

"If you voted against it, you need to come [out] public," Arians said.

012926 bruce arians kal
RELEASE THE NAMES
TMZSports.com

"I think everyone thought it was a given that Bill would just go straight in, so it's a shame."

Being a Hall of Famer is a top honor, but being a first-balloter takes it to another level ... one that pretty much everyone agrees should've been given to a guy like Bill.

