Bill Belichick All Smiles With Recruit After Hall of Fame Snub

Bill Belichick All Smiles On Recruiting Trail ... After HOF Snub
Bill Belichick isn't letting his Hall of Fame snub keep him down -- the eight-time Super Bowl champion is out on the recruiting trail, gearing up for his second year at North Carolina.
Mekai Brown, a four-star recruit out of Connecticut, shared a photo of himself alongside the legendary coach ... stating it was from a visit on Wednesday.
Thank you Coach @Belichick_B and @mlombardiuncgm for coming by today!!! @UNCFootball #GoTarheels
Despite the internet being up in arms about Belichick not being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, it doesn't seem like he's letting it stop him from doing everything he can to build on his first year with the Tar Heels.
We have yet to hear from the 73-year-old directly about the whole situation, but plenty of names in the sports world are pissed off about the final vote.
Names like Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, Terrell Owens, LeBron James and Jimmy Johnson are among the countless people speaking out on the snub.
We even heard from Tom Brady on his former coach being left out, who said he "doesn't understand it."
"If he's not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there's really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”
Tom Brady on Bill Belichick not making the Hall of Fame:
(🎥 @SeattleSports)
pic.twitter.com/tfBLZ1mNNk
The official class of 2026 will be unveiled during NFL Honors next week in San Francisco. We wouldn't be surprised one bit if Bill decides to skip.