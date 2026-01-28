President Trump Calls For 'Ridiculous' Bill Belichick Hall of Fame Snub To Be Overturned

President Donald Trump is no stranger to wanting voting results overturned (see 2020 election) ... and he's singing a familiar tune with the Bill Belichick Hall of Fame snub -- calling the whole situation "ridiculous."

Nos. 45 and 47 weighed in on the legendary coach's rejection on Wednesday ... ripping into the fact that an eight-time Super Bowl winner didn't get in on his first attempt, while also sounding off on another issue he has with the NFL.

"It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and unwatchable 'Sissy' Kickoff Rule, that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame," Trump said.

"Both are ridiculous and should be overturned!"

Trump's stance sides with the majority of football fans -- everyone from JJ Watt to Patrick Mahomes to LeBron James is pissed .. with plenty calling for those who didn't vote for BB to come forward.

There have been rumblings the snub is related to the "Spygate" scandal ... with reports stating former Indianapolis Colts exec Bill Polian led the charge.