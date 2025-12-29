Rob Gronkowski Offers Travis Kelce Retirement Advice

Rob Gronkowski is dropping some words of wisdom as Travis Kelce decides his NFL future ... telling the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to "listen to your gut feeling" before making anything official.

The future Hall of Famer shared his advice on "Good Morning America" on Monday ... saying while he feels Kelce would have a productive season if he returned in 2026, he understands it all comes down to what Travis wants to do -- as he's been in a similar place in his career, too.

"The only advice that I would give him, because I've been in this situation before, is listen to your gut feeling. If you truly love the game of football and you feel like you belong out there on the football field, well then go back. Look at your options, see what's presented to you on the table and weigh it all out and take your time."

"But only go back to the game of football if you truly believe and feel like you belong on the field still," Gronk added. "If your heart's not in it, well then you got a lot of opportunities ahead of you and he's gonna be successful in whatever he does in his next venture."

Gronk struggled with his own decision -- he initially hung up his helmet in March 2019 ... before electing to come back and suit up for the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April 2020.

Gronk also said on "Fox NFL Sunday" he could see Kelce weighing his options within the NFL ... and potentially suit up for a different team that has a better chance at winning a Super Bowl after Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL.

Travis Kelce was asked if it crossed his mind that tonight could be his final game at Arrowhead Stadium.. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5GVm77KsrW — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) December 26, 2025 @McKenzieMNelson

As for what Kelce's saying ... he was asked if he thought about whether the Christmas Day game could have been his last at Arrowhead Stadium, and while he initially made a Powerball joke, he said his main focus was on winning football games.

His own brother also publicly shared his own guidance on making such a decision ... with Jason telling Travis to take time away from the sport before he does anything.