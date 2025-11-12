Robert Kraft Jokes With Rob Gronkowski, Wanna Play Against The Jets?

Play video content New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski has officially retired as a member of the New England Patriots ... but not without one last effort from owner Robert Kraft to get him to suit up for "Thursday Night Football" against the New York Jets!!

The legendary tight end signed his one-day contract to end his career in Foxborough on Wednesday ... and as he put pen to paper, Kraft joked he could make it a two-day deal to give him a farewell outing against their AFC East rival.

While it was obviously a joke, Gronk sure does look football-ready at 36 years old ... although he's done enough for the Patriots organization.

He won three Super Bowls in New England ... and holds the franchise record for receiving touchdowns, multiple-score games and 100-yard receiving games.

When Gronk took the podium, he thanked the entire organization and fanbase for allowing him to be himself ... but made it clear Tom Brady's the only guy who should have a statue outside Gillette Stadium.

The decision to do the one-day deal was inspired by his friend, former team cheerleader Susan Hurley, who passed away from cancer recently ... and asked him a few months ago to retire as a Patriot.

With that in mind, the team decided to switch its initial plans to do it next year for this week instead.