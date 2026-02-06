Travis Kelce Jams To Taylor Swift Songs At Super Bowl Party

Play video content X/@newheightshow

Travis Kelce's fiancée might've skipped the NFL Honors and Super Bowl parties on Thursday, but Taylor Swift's presence was still felt ... with the Kansas City Chiefs superstar vibing to her biggest song right from the DJ booth!!

The tight end was nominated for the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year at the awards show ... and even though he didn't leave with a trophy, he was still in great spirits at the Tight Ends and Friends bash in the Bay Area hours later.

Kelce's "New Heights" podcast X account shared vid of him in a Loud Luxury sandwich ... with him positioned between Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace on stage.

The DJ duo acknowledged his presence by blasting a Taylor/Rihanna mashup through the speakers ... featuring Swift's "You Belong With Me" and RiRi's "We Found Love" collab with Calvin Harris.

travis DJing to the fate of ophelia, something i didn’t know i needed pic.twitter.com/BZ7Y2PBNRi — fan | veronica⸆⸉ (@thisisvertrying) February 6, 2026 @thisisvertrying

Kelce assisted with getting the crowd into it ... while also documenting the moment on his phone -- perhaps to make sure Tay doesn't miss out??

It was a bit of a trend, 'cause he held his position as the guys played "The Fate of Ophelia" too.

As for the Honors, Kelce turned heads with a flashy suit and shades combination ... further proving his style is unmatched.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kelce has been in town for two nights on the town -- TMZ Sports caught up to him at his own bash on Wednesday, where he told us just how much Garage Beer he expects to have at his wedding reception.