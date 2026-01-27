Team USA's Laila Edwards Thanks Kelce Bros. for Helping Family Go To Olympics

Play video content TMZ.com

Laila Edwards' family will get to watch her in the Olympics thanks to a huge donation from Travis and Jason Kelce -- and the hockey star tells TMZ Sports she can't thank the brothers enough for the assist.

The University of Wisconsin standout was named to Team USA's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics earlier this month ... and a GoFundMe was launched to help some of her family get to Italy to see her compete.

The Kelce brothers pitched in $10K, which got her way over her goal -- something she said was unbelievable.

"They didn't have to do that," Edwards said at LAX this week. "Travis did a kind donation that's gonna help my family get over there."

"A lot more of my family can come now."

Edwards -- the first black woman to play for the U.S. women's senior national team -- said she messaged Travis to thank him personally and described him as a "super nice" guy, adding she hopes he and Jason can come watch her compete.