Shaun White Jumps Over Shane Gillis, Chris O'Connor While Snowboarding in Central Park

But Have You Ever Jumped A Comedian?

Shaun White's pulled off some impressive boarding stunts ... and he's finally added "jumping over a couple of comedians" to his list!

Here's the deal ... Winter Storm Fern turned NYC's Central Park into a proper winter wonderland over the weekend, as the park got blanketed with snow.

As you know, snow's kind of Shaun's playground ... so he strapped onto his snowboard and started carving through the park!

The former Olympian eventually found himself a pair of slightly unorthodox obstacles -- Shane Gillis and Chris O'Connor -- and jumped right over the two comedians while they were enjoying a few cold ones in the snow.

Shane seemed stoked about the whole situation, and he caught up with Shaun after he hopped off his snowboard ... with a brewski in hand, of course.

Jumping the comedians wasn't Shaun's only trick for the day ... because he pulled off a flawless tame dog -- a front flip -- while showing off for his fans.