Robert Redford's Daughter Says Sundance Is a Huge Part of His Legacy

My Dad Wanted To 'Change The World' With Sundance

Robert Redford wanted to "change the world" with the Sundance Film Festival, according to his daughter Amy.

The late actor's daughter appeared on "Today" on Monday and spoke about how her father --who founded the festival in the early 1980s -- wanted the event to keep showcasing new talent.

She said Robert was aware of "so many stories out there that needed to be told that weren't being told," which he wanted to promote through his work in the festival.

Amy also said her father wanted to use his platform to as force to effect change in the world through his work with the festival.

Amy said her dad ultimately wanted his legacy to be about "giving forward."

FYI ... Robert died at his home in Sundance, Utah, at the age of 89 in September. His cause of death hasn't been publicly released.