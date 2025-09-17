Mets Pay Tribute To Robert Redford's Iconic 'The Natural' Home Run After Death

The New York Mets broadcast paid tribute to Robert Redford just hours after the legendary Oscar-winning actor and director died on Tuesday, recreating his iconic home run from "The Natural!"

It all went down in Queens, NY, during the top of the first inning during the Mets' tilt against the San Diego Padres, which saw The Amazins' third baseman Brett Baty uncork a 416-foot bomb to right field to cap off a five-run inning.

Tonight's tribute to Roy Hobbs and The Natural. RIP to one of the greats, Robert Redford pic.twitter.com/u7roXZRlMF https://t.co/VxVdj1n1xS — John DeMarsico (@JohnDeMarsico) September 17, 2025 @JohnDeMarsico

As he rounded the bases, the cameras panned up to the Citi Field lights, which gave off a fireworks/explosion-like effect.

Fans were quick to point out the moment ... which was reminiscent of Redford's Roy Hobbs character's blast in the 1984 iconic film.

Shortly after, the director of the broadcast, John DeMarsico, confirmed it was in fact, a tip of the cap to Redford.

Online, the tribute was a big hit!

A Mets hater even came out of the woodwork to show the team some love, saying as much as he dislikes the Mets, the scene was "unbelievably sick."

As you know, Redford passed away at his home in Utah on Tuesday at the age of 89. His rep, Cindi Berger, told us that he was surrounded by the people he loved in the place he loved.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Outside of "The Natural" ... Redford starred in many other notable projects like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Sting," "Three Days of the Condor" and "All the President's Men," to name a few.