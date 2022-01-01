Betty White 100th Birthday Celebration Will Play in Theaters Despite Death

The show will go on ... it's something Betty White must have said many times during her life, so it's fitting the show dedicated to her life will go on, despite her passing.

Betty's life will be featured in a movie which was supposed to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17. The flick was scheduled to play in movie theaters for just that one night. It will proceed as planned -- so producers told the New York Post -- and it's a real good bet theaters will be packed to capacity.

The show -- "Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration" features a gazillion stars, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The flick will feature Betty's breakout moments from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls." It also showcases Betty's first sitcom -- a lost episode, no less.

TMZ broke the story ... Betty died at her L.A. home on New Year's Eve, just days before her milestone birthday.

Betty's legacy will live on for decades. Aside from her amazing body of work in show biz, she was a devoted, unrelenting champion of animals, something she pretty much exclusively devoted her life to in the final years.

Her life is amazing ... decades of incredible shows, from "MTM" to "SNL" and "Hot in Cleveland." Beyond her work, she was one of the most beloved stars in the history of Hollywood.

Betty's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has drawn big crowds ... folks are leaving candles, flowers, stuffed animals and other tokens.