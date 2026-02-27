Megan Rapinoe Calls U.S. Men's Hockey Team Clowns For Hanging W/ Trump After Olympics

Play video content A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe went off on the Team USA men's hockey team after their historic Olympics victory -- calling the players clowns for visiting Donald Trump, saying the move tarnished their moment of glory.

Rapinoe -- an Olympic medalist and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion -- spoke her mind on the latest episode of her podcast with her WNBA legend wife Sue Bird ... starting by saying Team USA's White House visit is what she calls a "classic ripping defeat from the jaws of victory."

"The United States men's hockey team, in their utter moment of glory, childhood dreams come true, once in a lifetime accomplishment, sensational, ruined it for themselves," Rapinoe said.

"Because they allowed themselves to be totally co-opted by a clown. And now you're a clown. You look like a clown."

Rapinoe, 40, explained why ... citing Trump's dismissive joke during a locker room call with the men's team in which he said he must now invite the U.S. Women's Hockey as well, so he doesn't get impeached. Keep in mind, the women also won gold at the 2026 Winter Games.

"I don't understand the funny part of the joke," Rapinoe said.

"And, I'm just like ... why don't you respect you more than to have that moment be taken by someone for no reason at all, take a huge swing and a jab at women who did the exact same thing you did?" Rapinoe said.

She also pointed to her own 2019 stance, when she famously said she wasn't "going to the f**king White House" if the USWNT won the FIFA World Cup -- adding they likely wouldn't be invited anyway.

Trump fired back, telling her, "WIN first before she TALKS!"

The women's team did exactly that ... and skipped the WH visit.

Bird -- a four-time WNBA champion -- also chimed in, saying she was disappointed to see the members of the men's hockey team laugh at Trump's joke, especially after the support they had shown one another throughout the Olympics.