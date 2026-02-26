Flavor Flav Details Plans For Team USA Women's Vegas Party

The U.S. women's teams may not have been able to make the trip to visit the White House just yet, but they are in store for one helluva celebration this summer ... 'cause Flavor Flav is telling TMZ Sports all about his plans for their epic Vegas takeover -- which even includes a parade!

Babcock spoke with the hip hop legend about what he's cooking up later this year, not only for the women's hockey team -- but for any female athlete who represented the Red, White and Blue, too.

Flav says it's slated to go down July 16-19 ... and that he's teamed up with MGM Resorts to make it possible.

"The men have been getting all the glory," he said. "These women have been busting their ass out here and not really being recognized, so that's why I stepped up to the plate."

It's not just gonna be your average get-together ... as the 66-year-old is already lining up big names to check out -- including Criss Angel and Carrot Top.

He's also making it clear that this event was put together to show his appreciation for the women athletes of Team USA, but Flav says the men are welcome to join come July.

"The Olympics is made up of a whole lot of different cultures," he said. "One thing about me, I'm about trying to bring all cultures together as one. I'm trying to build a wall of unity.

"We're all coming together to unite and celebrate the good things that we do."