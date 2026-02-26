Alysa Liu’s Hairstylist Predicts Gold-Medal Look Will Launch New Trend, Business Booming!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Alysa Liu’s gold medal didn’t just make history on the ice -- it just launched her hairstylist into orbit!

Kelsey Miller, the mastermind behind Liu’s now-viral “halo ring” color, tells TMZ Sports that ever since the Olympic spotlight hit, her phone hasn’t stopped buzzing … and her appointment book is stacked all the way into summer and fall.

“It's been like so surreal right now, all the attention that I've gotten from doing this,” Miller tells us.

What started as a five-hour coloring in January has placed both of them in the spotlight. Miller’s Instagram post from the session has garnered nearly 1 million likes as her account grew by the thousands during the Games.

The St. Louis-based stylist at Thirteenth and Washington Salon tells us she didn’t even walk into the appointment expecting a viral moment -- “I didn’t even really think of her as an Olympic figure skater,” she said -- just another client in the chair.

Now her DMs are flooded with people asking how to recreate the look. She even predicts the style could spark a frenzy similar to the haircut craze that followed Olympic legend Dorothy Hamill back in the day.

“I think you're definitely going to start seeing more people wanting this,” Miller said. “It's obviously a unique clientele that can rock this type of a look … but I've gotten some DMs from people who are asking about it and even kind of wanted to switch up the colors of the halos that she did.”

As for the appointment itself, Miller says Liu was “exactly who you think she is” -- chill, down-to-earth and easy to talk to. They chatted about her gap year, friends, family and life like any two women hanging out.

And when Liu competed for gold, the stylist was watching live … blow-drying a client’s hair while anxiously waiting for scores to drop.

She hasn’t spoken to Liu since the gold medal win, but she’s hoping the champ calls when it’s time to add that next halo ring.