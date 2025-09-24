Figure Skater Alysa Liu Scrapping D4vd Song Routine Amid Investigation

World champion figure skater Alysa Liu is distancing herself from D4vd amid an investigation into Celeste Rivas' death ... announcing she's scrapping her recently debuted short program due to the singer's song being featured in the routine.

The 2022 Olympian shared the update with her fans on Wednesday ... saying what she had prepared for the 2025-26 season is getting shelved "in light of recent news."

Footage shows Liu going through the short program at the 2025 Lombardia Trophy in Italy earlier this month ... which was choreographed to D4vd and Laufey's "This Is How It Feels."

She won the short program at the competition with the routine.

Liu added she and her team are "confidently pursuing a different direction that aligns with my values & just my overall ethos."

She went on to say she'll get the ball rolling on planning the new product ... while noting she won't rush her creative process.

"So, in the meantime, you may see some familiar programs. Thank you for your ongoing support!"