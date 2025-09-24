Possible Celeste Rivas Sighting at D4vd Concert, Closes Window on Death Timeline

Play video content

A girl who looks a lot like Celeste Rivas was spotted at a D4vd concert in late August ... and if it's her, it would really close the window on when she died.

Check out this footage from the singer's August 24 concert in Silver Springs, Maryland ... there's a girl watching from a balcony off to the side of the stage ... and she resembles Celeste.

The girl's hair looks similar to images we've seen of Celeste ... and it's important to note she's wearing a black tube top, which is what police say Celeste was wearing when she was found dead in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla.

We have not confirmed the girl in the video is Celeste ... but lots of folks online are speculating that it's her.

The timing here is important ... the concert was 12 days before D4vd's abandoned Tesla was towed from an area near his Hollywood Hills home. The car was towed Sept. 5 and the body was discovered Sept. 8, when cops were called to a Hollywood tow yard over reports of a foul stench coming from the Tesla.