Celeste Rivas' Body Released to Family

The body of the girl found in singer D4vd's car, Celeste Rivas, has been released to her family ... according to Los Angeles County Coroner records.

Celeste's family can now claim her remains.

Her death is under investigation after cops found her decomposing and chopped up body inside D4vd's Tesla, which was impounded in a Hollywood tow yard.

Celeste's body was found earlier this month, the day before her 15th birthday ... and authorities said it appeared the body had been decomposing for a while.

She'd been reported missing last year and our law enforcement sources told us she ran away "multiple times" because of trouble at home.

Celeste's middle school teacher told us she had run away back in January 2024. The teacher says police found her in the Hollywood Hills a month later and took her home. She was again reported missing in April 2024.

D4vd lives in the Hollywood Hills ... and cops got a warrant to search his home ... and police were looking for blood evidence.

Before cops were able to identify Celeste's body, TMZ got a tip that she was the victim found in D4vd's car. We got in touch with Celeste's mother, who told us her daughter had a red tattoo had on her right index finger. The mom also told us her daughter was dating a guy named David.

We passed the information along to LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, and days later, police identified Celeste as the victim.

