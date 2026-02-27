Johnny Gaudreau’s Parents Almost Skipped Olympics, Now Say It Was a 'Sign' From Him

Play video content TMZSports.com

Johnny Gaudreau’s parents almost didn’t make the trip to Milan … and now they’re calling their change of heart one of the best decisions of their lives.

Guy and Jane Gaudreau were in Italy for a special tribute to their late sons after Team USA won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics -- but they tell TMZ Sports they initially turned down the invitation because the pain was still too fresh.

“We declined it at first because it was just too difficult for us to go,” Jane said. “We were all supposed to go as a family and watch the games and watch him play.”

The family had planned to attend the Olympics together before their sons Johnny and Matthew passed -- they were tragically killed by a suspected drunk driver in August 2024 -- so the thought of going without him felt unbearable.

But their daughters weren’t having it.

“My two daughters were like, ‘No, you have to go. You’re going to regret this the rest of your life,’” Jane said.

That night, she couldn’t sleep.

“I woke up the next morning and I said to Guy, ‘I feel like maybe this is a sign from John. Like, he can’t be there, so he wants us all to be there.’”

And so they went ... joining Johnny’s wife, Meredith, and two of his children, Noah and Johnny Jr., for an emotional and unforgettable experience. (Baby Carter stayed home … no passport yet.)

“I couldn’t have pictured it to be any better,” Jane told us. “There’s not one single thing I would have changed.”

For the winning group photo on the ice, American stars Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin found Junior and Noah and brought them to the front of the team after skating around the ice while hoisting up a No. 13 Gaudreau U.S. hockey jersey.

Guy said beyond the first-class treatment, what stood out most was watching Johnny’s former teammates honor him the only way hockey players know how -- by playing their hearts out to clinch the first U.S. gold since 1980.

“It’s nothing that they scripted in the locker room,” Guy said of Team USA’s celebration after beating Canada 2-1 in overtime. “It’s all from the heart.”

He said the pride on the players’ faces was undeniable -- especially in a gold medal game against a stacked Canadian squad.

“I know John would be right there with them, and probably was there with them, spiritually.”

Guy and Jane keep busy honoring their late children ... after raising over $500,000 to help build The Gaudreau Brothers Wings of Hope playground, the 2nd Annual Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk & Family Day returns May 16, 2026, at Washington Lake Park in Sewell, NJ.

Mom and Dad almost stayed home -- instead, they found a moment that felt heaven-sent.