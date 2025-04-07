Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Gives Birth To Baby Boy ... 'Looks Exactly Like His Daddy'

'Looks Exactly Like His Daddy'

Johnny Gaudreau's wife revealed on Monday she gave birth to their son last week ... and in a happy development, she said the baby boy "looks exactly like his daddy."

Meredith Gaudreau took to her Instagram page to announce Carter Michael Gaudreau was born on April 1 ... and weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces -- and measured at 20.5 inches.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"exact same as his daddy," she said ... before adding, "He looks exactly like his daddy too 🥰."

The boy, who shares a middle name with Johnny, apparently has a bit of the same affinity for hockey as his dad as well -- as Meredith showed on her Instagram page he's already got a puck, a No. 13 uniform and a trophy.

"I love you so much my baby!" she said on a carousel of pics of the newborn. "We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever."

Carter Michael's birth comes seven months after Johnny tragically died in a bicycle vs. car accident in New Jersey.

Authorities claim Sean Higgins had been drinking and driving ... when he ran over Johnny and the NHL superstar's younger brother in a bout of road rage just hours before the Gaudreaus' sister was slated to get married.

Higgins is currently behind bars facing multiple felony charges related to the incident.

Johnny, meanwhile, has been remembered as a hero -- being honored throughout NHL rinks this season.