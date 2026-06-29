Luigi Mangione's Federal Trial Date Set, Pushed to 2027

Luigi Mangione was back in court Monday ... this time to learn when his federal trial is going to start ... and he's got about six months to prepare.

Judge Garnett told the court a November start date isn't going to work, "given jury selection" ... so, instead, the trial was pushed to January ... meaning Luigi's federal case won't kick off until 2027.

Play video content Video: Luigi Mangione Confronted By Cops at McDonald's

The judge announced jury selection will start January 5 -- calling in about 40 to 50 people per day -- and opening statements will begin on January 25. Assistant United States Attorney Dominic A. Gentile moved to exclude a speedy trial.

In his federal case, Luigi is facing several counts of stalking after allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.

He was initially indicted for murder and weapons charges as well, but the judge dropped them earlier this year, taking the death penalty off the table.