Luigi Mangione's Federal Trial Date Set, Pushed to 2027
Luigi Mangione I'm Going To Federal Trial In January!!!
Luigi Mangione was back in court Monday ... this time to learn when his federal trial is going to start ... and he's got about six months to prepare.
Judge Garnett told the court a November start date isn't going to work, "given jury selection" ... so, instead, the trial was pushed to January ... meaning Luigi's federal case won't kick off until 2027.
The judge announced jury selection will start January 5 -- calling in about 40 to 50 people per day -- and opening statements will begin on January 25. Assistant United States Attorney Dominic A. Gentile moved to exclude a speedy trial.
In his federal case, Luigi is facing several counts of stalking after allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.
He was initially indicted for murder and weapons charges as well, but the judge dropped them earlier this year, taking the death penalty off the table.
Luigi pleaded not guilty to his federal charges. He is still charged in state court with second-degree murder and weapons charges. His state trial in New York is slated for September 8.