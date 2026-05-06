Luigi Mangione Celebrates 28th Birthday With $1.5 Million in Donations

Luigi Mangione turned 28 Wednesday inside a federal lockup as he awaits 2 murder trials ... but he has a lot to celebrate ... at least when it comes to his legal defense fund!

The alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson received a $28,038 donation today from a man named Carl ... putting Luigi at a whopping $1.5 million in overall contributions to his fund.

Carl mentioned in his post about the donation that he also directed funds to "victims in comparable situations." He added it's unfortunate that private support is needed in Luigi's case due to the pile of charges against him.

As you know, Luigi has become a folk hero of sorts for people who view executives in the healthcare industry as a bunch of greedy scoundrels. Prosecutors say Luigi fatally shot Thompson with a handgun on a Manhattan street in 2024 because he viewed insurers as parasites that abuse citizens.

In his New York state case, Luigi was charged with and indicted on murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a forged instrument -- a fake ID.

Mangione was also charged by federal prosecutors and indicted on several counts of stalking and murder through use of a firearm. But a judge tossed out the murder/firearm charge, making him ineligible for the death penalty.