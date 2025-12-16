Luigi Mangione Appears Camera Shy in Court Before Hamming It Up for Photog

Luigi Mangione doesn't know his fate yet in court ... but he does know his camera angles.

The man charged with murder in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson appeared camera-shy on the eighth day of pre-trial hearings Tuesday. He appeared to motion the courtroom photographer a little further back while being snapped.

Look at the pics ... at first he's visibly uncomfortable, shielding his face and stretching his arms out to suggest a little distance.

But then, he opens up ... leaning forward and flashing a giant grin.

The 27-year-old, who's become somewhat of a fashion icon, was dressed to the nines, of course. He wore a pressed white dress shirt under a gray suit.

It's totally understandable that Luigi would be wary of appearing unflattering on camera ... police body cam footage of his McDonald's arrest was released earlier this month, showing him changing his story with officers and presenting them a fake I.D.