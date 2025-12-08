Luigi Mangione Looks Great in Court After Friday Hearing Canceled for Illness

Court is back in session ... and Luigi just pulled the ultimate comeback ... showing up so polished and glowing, you’d never believe this was the same guy who looked rough AF a few days ago.

There was zero hint of Monday blues for Luigi on Day 4 in NYC ... he rolled in looking ridiculously sharp, fully suited and booted, and serving smolder so hard he could've been a male model in a different life.

Whatever bug he had, it’s clearly gone -- Luigi’s back on his feet and looking alarmingly refreshed for a guy fighting both state and federal first-degree murder charges

As you know, it was a whole different story last week -- Judge Gregory Carro said Mangione had fallen ill, putting the case on ice Friday. We even caught LM’s defense team slipping out of the courthouse ... and they too were totally mum about what was going on with him.