Luigi Mangione Murder Case, New Video Shows Police Trying To Revive Shot CEO

Video of Luigi Mangione fatally shooting Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street in 2024 is forever seared into the public's conscious ... but now there's new footage of the aftermath showing police responding and trying to resuscitate the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

The dramatic footage was entered into evidence this week at Luigi's court hearing for his New York state case and publicly released as an exhibit Thursday night.

State prosecutors have charged Luigi with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and other crimes. Federal prosecutors have also charged Luigi with using a firearm in murder, interstate stalking resulting in death, and using a silencer in a crime. Luigi potentially faces the death penalty if convicted in the federal case.

Check out the newly released surveillance video ... as we've all seen before ... In December 2024, Luigi allegedly comes up behind Thompson outside a Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan and allegedly blows him away before fleeing on foot.

It's what happens after Luigi flees that we haven't seen before ... until now. Hotel security and a guest stumble upon Thompson's bullet-ridden body and they call police.

NYPD officers arrive in squad cars, jump out and go to work on Thompson to try to save his life. Then an ambulance pulls up and paramedics load Thompson onto a gurney, before he's lifted into the back of the emergency vehicle.