Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Luigi Mangione Prosecutors Show CEO Shooting Video in Court

Luigi Mangione Prosecutors Come Out Shooting ... Show Murder Video In Court

By TMZ Staff
Published
TARGETED ATTACK

Prosecutors in New York came out guns blazing in their legal showdown against Luigi Mangione ... wasting little time getting eyeballs on the video they say shows Luigi gunning down a health care executive.

Luigi is in court right now for a pretrial hearing in his state murder case, and prosecutors just showed the infamous footage of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson being blown away on a Manhattan sidewalk on December 4 last year.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court ap 2
AP

Prosecutors say Luigi is the person in the video who whips out a firearm and shoots Thompson in the back.

Luigi's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, objected to the video being shown in court ... but the judge overruled her. The entire video wasn't shown, just the part where you see a hooded figure pull out the weapon.

brian thompson
UnitedHealth Group

It's the first time Luigi's been in court since mid-September ... and his defense team is fighting to keep some evidence out of court ... including his statements to law enforcement during his 2024 arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, plus contents from a backpack cops found.

112425 top 10 most outrageous moments of 2025 kal.jpg
OUTRAGEOUS COUNTDOWN
TMZ.com

Luigi's pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Related articles