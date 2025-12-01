Luigi Mangione Prosecutors Show CEO Shooting Video in Court

Play video content

Prosecutors in New York came out guns blazing in their legal showdown against Luigi Mangione ... wasting little time getting eyeballs on the video they say shows Luigi gunning down a health care executive.

Luigi is in court right now for a pretrial hearing in his state murder case, and prosecutors just showed the infamous footage of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson being blown away on a Manhattan sidewalk on December 4 last year.

Prosecutors say Luigi is the person in the video who whips out a firearm and shoots Thompson in the back.

Luigi's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, objected to the video being shown in court ... but the judge overruled her. The entire video wasn't shown, just the part where you see a hooded figure pull out the weapon.

It's the first time Luigi's been in court since mid-September ... and his defense team is fighting to keep some evidence out of court ... including his statements to law enforcement during his 2024 arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, plus contents from a backpack cops found.

