Haylie Duff and Fiancé Matthew Rosenberg Split

Haylie Duff and her longtime fiancé, Matthew Rosenberg, have called it quits ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Haylie tells TMZ ... Haylie and Matt ended their relationship around the first of the year. She asks for privacy at this time in protection of her young daughters.

It's unclear what ultimately led to the breakup.

The two have deep roots together. They started dating in the early 2010s and got engaged back in 2014. Not long after, they began building their family ... welcoming daughter Ryan Ava in 2015, followed by Luna Gray in 2018.