Tennis Pro-Turned-Playboy Model's Husband Files For Separation

Former tennis pro Ashley Harkleroad -- who famously got naked for Playboy -- is looking for a new doubles partner ... 'cause her husband filed for separation of marriage, TMZ Sports has learned.

Court records show fellow tennis professional Chuck Adams submitted the docs on April 14 ... citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split.

According to the docs, Adams is seeking joint custody of their two minor kids -- ages 17 and 15 -- with physical custody going to Harkleroad and Adams getting visitation.

The docs state Adams also requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Harkleroad.

As far as assets and debts go, Adams claims the true nature and extent of his are unknown at the time of filing ... but he's asking to amend the petition when he gets them figured out.

Adams and Harkleroad were together for more than 16 years ... getting hitched back on September 22, 2009.

Adams was a pro in the '90s ... earning one career singles title and an 83-93 overall record. He went on to coach Harkleroad, who reached a top 40 ranking in 2003.

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She was previously married to a different tennis pro, Alex Bogomolov Jr., before marrying Adams.